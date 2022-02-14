McDONOUGH — Eight executive leaders from Henry County have been recognized for completing a year-long leadership development program facilitated by LeaderGov.
Participants are Toussaint Kirk, cluster leader for Planning and Economic Development; Ron Burkhalter, Public Works director and cluster lead; Jonathon Penn, cluster lead for Leisure & Public Services; Shannan Sagnot, cluster leader for Administrative & Constituent Services; Cheri Hobson-Matthews, county manager; David Smith, Financial Services director; Hutch Purvis, cluster leader for Asset and Information Management; Mark Amerman, police chief and Public Safety director.
LeaderGov offers monthly 90-minute workshops tailored for local government that include creating more cohesive teams, higher team productivity, better decision making and increased communication.
As part of the program, leaders learn with another city or county for best practice sharing.
Henry County connected with eight leaders from Santa Fe Springs, Calif. Together, they learned and grew in the areas of trust building, dealing with conflict, knowing their personality style, servant leadership, setting high-impact goals, execution of goals, leading change, accountability and how to motivate and support a team.
Henry County Manager Cheri Hobson-Matthews spoke on the importance of developing leaders in the county.
“We want to ensure we are investing in our leaders of tomorrow, which will allow us to have smooth succession planning in the years to come. We are also implementing leadership development because success begins with strong leaders who can inspire teams, facilitate collaboration, and work efficiently and effectively, resulting in excellent service to the citizens of Henry County,” she said.
Santa Fe Springs City Manager Ray Cruz agreed.
This group really committed themselves to leadership growth and learning new aspects of how to lead others. We want to develop our leaders, as this will ultimately help our staff implement the city’s strategic goals in a more productive and professional way with their teams,” he said.
For more information, visit www.leadergov.com.
