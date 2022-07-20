McDONOUGH — Beginning Saturday, Aug. 6, the Henry County libraries will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
The restoration of Saturday hours at all branches comes following a $300,000 increase in funding for fiscal year 2023.
Henry County Library System Director Kathryn Pillatzki said this is the first time since 2010 all locations will be open on Saturdays.
“This has been the number one request from the public for the last 12 years, and we are excited and grateful to the taxpayers and commissioners for helping us achieve this goal,” Pillatzki said.
The funding also includes the addition of a full-time Programming and Outreach librarian.
During the budget hearings, Pillatzki said in-person attendance had increased and as of May was nearing pre-pandemic levels. She added that for every one digital item accessed, seven print items are circulated, indicating a demand for in-person services.
To celebrate the additional hours, branches are offering a host of activities:
• Fortson Library, 61 McDonough St. in Hampton, is hosting a story time with musical performer Jerry White on Aug. 6 at 11 a.m. Kids and adults will enjoy drums, music and dancing.
• Locust Grove Library, 115 MLK Jr. Blvd. in Locust Grove, is holding Scratch Coding Saturday classes on Aug. 13 starting at 11 a.m. No prior coding experience is required. Scratch is a block-based visual coding language and website designed for a target audience of ages 8-16.
• Cochran Library, 174 Burke St. in Stockbridge, is holding a special Storytime with a Police Officer on Aug. 13 at 11 a.m. There will be a meet-and-greet with an officer followed by a story.
• Locust Grove Library, 115 MLK Jr. Blvd. in Locust Grove, Bridgerton Tea and Cookie Decorating class with Crumbles Bakery will be held on Aug. 20 at 10 a.m. Registration is required. To reserve a free spot, call 678-432-5353, ext.4.
• Fortson Library, 61 McDonough St. in Hampton, will host Matinee Saturday and Craft the last Saturday of every month. The day will feature a family friendly movie and craft activity.
• Locust Grove Library, 115 MLK Jr. Blvd. in Locust Grove, will hold a Mario Kart Tournament starting at noon on Aug. 27. The event is for ages 11 and over. Those interested in participating need to arrive by noon to sign up.
For more information and additional library events, visit www.henrylibraries.org.
