McDONOUGH — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that man wanted for allegedly firing multiple shots into a car his ex-girlfriend and child were in has been taken into custody.

With the help of the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office in Columbus, Marcus Issaih Calhoun was arrested on Aug. 11 while traveling to Alabama.

