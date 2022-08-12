McDONOUGH — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that man wanted for allegedly firing multiple shots into a car his ex-girlfriend and child were in has been taken into custody.
With the help of the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office in Columbus, Marcus Issaih Calhoun was arrested on Aug. 11 while traveling to Alabama.
The sheriff’s office said Calhoun, 25, violated a Temporary Protective Order by showing up as his ex-girlfriend’s house on Aug. 9. Police said he caused bodily injury to the victim and Calhoun left on foot.
The following day, on Aug. 10, Calhoun allegedly approached his ex again at a park and fired several gunshots into her vehicle as she was attempting to leave the area.
On Aug. 11, Calhoun caught a Greyhound bus heading toward Alabama.
“Thank God this young woman and her child were uninjured,” said Sheriff Reginald Scandrett. “In coordination with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and other surrounding agencies, we were able to trail the suspect and safely take him into custody.
The sheriff’s office added that Calhoun was in possession of a gun when arrested.
Calhoun faces a number of charges including aggravated stalking, family violence, theft by taking and aggravated assault.
He remains in the Henry County Jail.
