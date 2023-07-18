Henry County man convicted of molesting teen

MCDONOUGH — A Henry County man will spend the rest of his life in prison after he sexually abused a teenager at a family birthday party. 

A Henry County jury returned a guilty verdict Monday against Anthony Lamar McCaskill Jr., 41, on two counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of child molestation. 

