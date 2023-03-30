MCDONOUGH – A McDonough man will serve life in prison for killing a pregnant teenager and her boyfriend in a car just hours before Thanksgiving in 2019.

Aljanon Antwan Joyner, 20, entered a guilty plea Wednesday in Henry County Superior Court to two counts each of malice murder, felony murder, feticide, aggravated assault, armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and one count of possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18.

