MCDONOUGH – A McDonough man will serve life in prison for killing a pregnant teenager and her boyfriend in a car just hours before Thanksgiving in 2019.
Aljanon Antwan Joyner, 20, entered a guilty plea Wednesday in Henry County Superior Court to two counts each of malice murder, felony murder, feticide, aggravated assault, armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and one count of possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18.
Superior Court Judge Pandora E. Palmer sentenced Joyner to serve life followed by 25 years in prison.
Savannah Fulmer, 18, and her boyfriend, Dahmir Robinson, 19, were found dead in Fulmer’s car on Thanksgiving morning in 2019.
The two victims met the defendant on Nov. 27, 2019 in the cul-de-sac on New Orleans Way in the City Square neighborhood in McDonough.
The defendant texted the victims that evening and agreed to meet them to buy marijuana. Joyner later told police he did not bring any money and planned to rob Fulmer and Robinson.
While in the vehicle, Joyner shot each victim once in the head before fleeing. A resident of the area found the bodies later and called police.
Fulmer was pregnant with her first child.
On Wednesday, the judge heard from Fulmer’s mother, who talked about the loss of her only daughter, her unborn granddaughter, and Robinson, who dated Fulmer for three years.
The case was prosecuted by Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Sybil Price and the District Attorney’s Homicide and Gang Unit.
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.