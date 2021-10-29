McDONOUGH — A Henry County man will spend life in prison for molesting two children in Locust Grove.
A Henry County jury returned guilty verdicts Thursday against David Carroll Jr., 33, on charges of aggravated sexual battery, child molestation and sexual battery.
Superior Court Judge Holly W. Veal sentenced Carroll to serve life in prison followed by 25 years on probation. He also must register as a sex offender for life and have no contact with the victims.
The jury heard evidence that Carroll gave a 10-year-old child Valium and then molested her inside a Locust Grove home. In addition, the jury heard evidence that Carroll also molested a 7-year-old child in the same home and a toddler in Clayton County.
“We are pleased that this defendant has been held accountable for the horrific things he did to these children,” District Attorney Darius Pattillo said. “These kids bravely told their stories, which helped lead the jury return a guilty verdict.”
The case was prosecuted by the Henry County District Attorney’s Crimes Against Children/Domestic Violence Unit.
