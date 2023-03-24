McDONOUGH – A Henry County man was sentenced to serve life in prison after a jury convicted him of shooting and killing his 24-year-old best friend.
A Henry County jury found Princeton Mitchell-Johnson, 27, guilty on two counts of felony murder and one count each of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony on March.
Following the verdict, Henry County Superior Court Judge Pandora E. Palmer sentenced Mitchell-Johnson to life without parole plus 15 years to serve.
Mitchell-Johnson contacted via FaceTime his best friend Voiese Pinn late on Jan. 29, 2020. A few minutes later, Pinn met the defendant at their neighborhood’s pavilion on Annadale Drive in McDonough.
The defendant then pulled out a .38 revolver and fired three shots at Pinn, striking him in the head and twice in the side.
Mitchell-Johnson left the victim’s dead body in the pavilion. A neighbor walking his dog called police the next afternoon when he spotted Pinn’s body in the pavilion.
An autopsy found each one of the shots was fatal.
Evidence at trial showed Mitchell-Johnson, a convicted felon, bought the revolver illegally. Police later executed a search warrant at Mitchell-Johnson’s home and found the revolver used to kill Pinn inside the defendant’s bedroom.
The revolver matched a spent round found at the scene near the victim’s body, as well as two spent rounds lodged in his body.
The case was prosecuted by Chief Assistant District Attorney Deborah Venuto and Assistant District Attorney Selwin Patterson, as well as the District Attorney’s Homicide and Gang Unit.
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.