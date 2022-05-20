McDONOUGH — Henry County’s NAACP Youth Council is hosting a Juneteenth Festival June 18.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Alexander Park West, 110 Jonesboro Road in McDonough.
Vendor space is available, contact Cherie Hollis at 678-760-3889.
Juneteenth, short for June nineteenth, is a holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.
It was originally celebrated in Texas on June 19, 1866 by marking the first anniversary of the day that African Americans there learned of the Emancipation Proclamation.
According to Britannica, the day was celebrated with prayer meetings, singing spirituals and wearing new clothes to represent newfound freedom.
Juneteenth became a federal holiday in the United State on June 16, 2021.
