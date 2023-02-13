McDONOUGH — Henry County Board of Commissioners Chair Carlotta Harrell and The National Council of Negro Women are hosting a town hall meeting Feb. 28.
The topic of discussion is “bridging the gap between the community, public safety and court system to foster goodwill.”
Program panelists include Police Chief Mark Amerman, Solicitor General Pam Bettis, District Attorney Darius Pattillo, Sheriff Reginald Scandrett and People’s Agenda Helen Butler. Monica Pearson will serve as moderator.
County authorities said the meeting will also give a “platform for community members to voice their concern and suggestions, and for the relevant authorities to listen, respond and take action to address the issues that matter most to the community.”
The event will begin at 6 p.m. at the Henry County Administration Building Community Room, 140 Henry Pkwy. in McDonough.
The meeting will also broadcast live on Facebook and HenryTV channel 180.
As the excitement from Super Bowl LVII begins to settle, discussions are centered on the game's high (and low) points.
A point of tension has been raised about a "holding call" against the Philadelphia Eagles' James Bradberry IV on Kansas City Chiefs' Juju Smith-Schuster in the last minutes of the game.
The play in question was included in a highlight reel, posted to the NFL's YouTube channel.
For reference and review, scroll to 15:45, watch and weigh in.
To dive further into the discussion, share your perspective on the play and penalty call in the comments.
Both the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles had tremendous seasons and played well in Super Bowl LVII.
Congratulations to Super Bowl LVII Champions, Kansas City Chiefs.
