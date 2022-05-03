McDONOUGH — An estimated 13.8% increase in the tax digest has helped elevate Henry County’s proposed fiscal year 2023 budget by $27.3 million.
The $216.9 million general fund budget is up from the FY2022 budget of $189.6 million.
The additional monies will help pay for more public safety personnel, restore library hours, and fund overtime for jail employees.
The budget also allows the county to continue covering employee benefits at 100% while setting aside money for future land and building purchases.
The county will use its fund balance to pay for the 8.5%, or $10.6 million, to cover the pay raise approved in February and the 2%, or $2.5 million, Cost of Living Adjustment increase for Fiscal Year 2023.
According to Financial Services Director David Smith, the proposed budget is built on a 12.733 millage rate, the same in 2022.
Due to the increase in the tax digest without a millage rate rollback, residents will see a tax increase. The county will adopt the final millage rate this summer.
The Board of Commissioners is expected to vote on the fiscal year 2023 budget following a second public hearing on May 17 starting at 6:30 p.m.
• New personnel
The fiscal year 2023 budget includes hiring a number of employees in several job families.
• Technology Services
2 systems analysts
2 business analysts
1 web and security analyst
• Facilities Maintenance
6 building maintenance techs
• Public Information
1 communications specialist
• Sentence Enforcement
2 probation officers
2 court clerks
• Senior Services
1 driver
3 program aides
2 home health aides
2 meals on wheels aides
• Police
10 officers
4 crime analysts
5 investigators
• Fire
10 firefighter/paramedics
7 fire lieutenant/paramedics
3 fire captain/paramedics
1 accreditation manager
1 grant specialist
1 quartermaster
1 fire equipment mechanic
• Emergency Management Agency
2 EMA specialists
• E911
15 dispatchers
1 operations supervisor
1 records & quality assurance
1 training officer
1 professional standards coordinator
2 lead operators
• Additional Funding
• Board of Ethics — $150,000
• Purchasing — vendor disparity study, $293,000
• Sheriff’s Office — Overtime for administration and jail staff due to increase in jail population, $421,000
• Facilities Maintenance, grounds and janitorial service contracts, $494,000
• Library — Restore Saturday hours and add certified outreach librarian, $300,000
• Increase to Board of Commission training and travel budget, $2,000 for each commissioner and $10,000 for board chair.
For more information, visit www.co.henry.ga.us. To watch the budget presentation, visit www.youtube.com and and search Henry County.
