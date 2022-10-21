McDONOUGH — Henry County’s Special Olympians brought home 10 medals, including four gold, from the Special Olympics Georgia State Falls Games held in Valdosta on Oct. 8. Eighty-one athletes competed in team softball, individual skills, traditional bocce and unified bocce.
The State Fall Games is one of multiple state-level competitions hosted at various locations throughout the state.
Henry County Parks and Recreation’s Therapeutic Recreation Division coordinates year-long trainings and programs to prepare athletes to compete at tournaments at the local, state, national and international levels.
“Training helps our athletes learn the game and build self-confidence,” said Terry Nash, HCPRD’s Therapeutic Recreation coordinator. “The most important tenet of our training is attitude. We teach our athletes to have a good attitude regardless of whether they win or lose.”
For the Team Henry athletes, a positive attitude is just the beginning of the benefits provided by Special Olympics. They get a chance to meet new people and challenge themselves. They spend years developing relationships with their team members and athletes from other teams.
Nash said she is proud of the athletes and their determination to compete. She said in addition to the competition and confidence building, it’s a wonderful opportunity to meet new people and make friends with others who enjoy the same activities.
“I love making new friends and hanging out with them,” said 31-year-old Special Olympics veteran Melissa Dodgen. For her, Special Olympics is a family affair.
“My mom, my daddy, and my sister have all been my partners in events. We train eight weeks together for every event,” she said.
Melissa’s mom, Connie, enjoys the competition as much as her daughter.
“It gives Melissa the self-esteem to succeed in life,” she said. “I encourage parents to enroll their kids early. They can start competing at 8 years old. It makes a difference.”
Melissa and Connie won bronze in unified bocce. Additionally, Team Henry won four gold, two silver and three bronze medals.
Team Henry has already started training for the State Indoor Winter Games in Cobb County.
To learn more about Special Olympics or HCPRD’s Therapeutic Recreation Program, please contact Terry Nash at 770-288-7295.