McDONOUGH — Hank the Elf will be joining the Henry County Parks and Recreation Department on a special temporary assignment all the way from the North Pole. Hank will join the parks maintenance team after Thanksgiving as a special monitor of Christmas spirit in Henry County and report back to the big man in charge.
Last week, Kris Kringle visited the Parks and Recreation office to negotiate the terms of the transfer. After making a list and checking it twice, Kringle agreed to the terms set by Leisure Services Cluster Lead Jonathon Penn.
“Many people visit our parks,” Penn said. “The numbers go up during the holiday season, so with schools out, Mr. Kringle needed help in checking who has been naughty and who has been nice. Of course, only an elf is qualified to carry out such a complex task. Hank will be a valuable member of the Parks and Recreation team.”
Hank, a normally cheerful elf, said he feels particularly jolly about his new assignment.
“I can’t wait to make new friends in Henry County,” he said. “I will visit different parks around the county. I would really like to meet everyone. Unfortunately, I can’t hide in too obvious a place. I have a job to do for Sant– I mean, Kris, that requires stealth. If you find me, please stop to say hello!”
Hank is 300 years old in Elf years, so he is still pretty young, but he has lots of experience. His past assignments have included monitoring Christmas spirit from shelves, countertops, and other spots around homes. The Parks and Recreation assignment will be a change of pace, and he hopes the community will help him adapt to his new job.
Parks and Recreation will post pictures of Hank as he visits county parks. He really wants to meet new people and encourages residents to seek him out. Make sure not to touch him though! Elves lose some of their magic if children touch them. If you do find him, post a picture on the Parks and Rec Facebook page for all to see at www.facebook.com/HenryCountyParksRec.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.