McDONOUGH — Henry County Parks and Recreation is hosting a chess tournament for all ages.
The events will be held at Heritage Park, 99 Lake Dow Road in McDonough on July 30 beginning at 11 a.m.
Adult entry (ages 16 and older) is $5 and youth entry is $3. Prizes will be awarded for first-place adult ($100 Visa gift card) and youth ($50 Visa gift card).
To register, visit www.hcprd.org and click on the Register Online button.
