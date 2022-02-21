McDONOUGH — Henry County’s Parks and Recreation Department has received a $25,000 BOOST grant.
The Georgia Recreation and Parks Association Building Opportunities in Out-of-School Time grants provide funds for after school and summer learning programs. Monies have been made available by the American Rescue Plan.
According to the Georgia Statewide Afterschool Network, the grants will support students’ learning, connectedness and well-being, using the whole child approach. The goal is to provide evidence-based after school and summer enrichment programming that supports students in learning skills and concepts, removing non-academic barriers, such as costs and lack of transportation, to learning for students most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information or learn about programs offered by Henry County Parks and Recreations, visit www.co.henry.ga.us/Departments/M-R/Parks-Recreation.
