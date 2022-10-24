McDONOUGH — With 38 million people in the United States facing hunger, Henry County government is partnering with Ameris Bank on its Helping Fight Hunger initiative through Nov. 25, by collecting nonperishable food donations to help feed those in need.
Accomplished through donation boxes placed at the Henry County Administration Building and each of the four senior centers, organizers are hoping for a great effort from the public.
Those wishing to donate may also drop off items at any Ameris Bank location.
Since 2010, Ameris Bank’s Helping Fight Hunger campaign has been supporting people in need in local communities. This year they have partnered with the nonprofit Feeding America to collect donations online in addition to collecting nonperishable food items in each of their branches and at county government facilities in Henry County.
Even small contributions make a big impact, as Feeding America can turn every $1 donated into 10 meals for families in need. Items collected will be donated to local food banks.
When donors enter their zip codes, Feeding America works to direct the donations to food banks in the donors’ community. If you or your organization are interested in donating online, visit https://teamfeed.feedingamerica.org/