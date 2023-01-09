011123_HDH_NoBuild

Henry County has instituted a moratorium on multi-family housing projects until January 2024.

 File Photo

McDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Commissioners has put in place a 12-month moratorium on applications for townhomes, apartments and duplexes.

The pause means the county will not take applications from builders or developers to construct any multi-family developments until January 2024.

