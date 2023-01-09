McDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Commissioners has put in place a 12-month moratorium on applications for townhomes, apartments and duplexes.
The pause means the county will not take applications from builders or developers to construct any multi-family developments until January 2024.
Planning and Zoning Director Toussaint Kirk said as the county continues to experience a rapid increase of such developments, they have increased traffic in the county, which has put a burden on public safety services. He added the moratorium will also allow the county to get further ahead on road widening projects to help address traffic concerns.
County Manager Cherie Matthews explained it will also allow county staff to get better control on the number of apartments and townhomes built in the county.
She said currently the county cannot require developers to make infrastructure improvements because some roads are already failing.
“What we want to do is take a step back to see if we can add some language to our code that would pass along some of those infrastructure improvements to developers looking to develop,” Matthews said. “One of the biggest complaints we’re hearing is the infrastructure is not in place.”
Developers or builders who have already submitted an application and those who have already begun construction will not be effected by the moratorium.
Commissioner Dee Clemmons expressed concern for owners whose property is already zoned for multi-family, but who had not submitted an application.
Matthews acknowledged they will be impacted, but County Attorney Nancy Rowan said the moratorium is not violating any property owners' rights. She said anyone who feels they have a defacto vested right can come before the BOC to request an exception
In addition to addressing infrastructure problems, county staff said the moratorium will give them an opportunity to consider changes to the Unified Land Development Code, which governs the design, development and use of all land within unincorporated Henry County.
“We want to make sure we grow the county in a responsible way and provide good living conditions for residents,” said Commissioner Kevin Lewis. “We need to get a handle on the growth and how we are growing. Right now, we’re not doing that.”