McDONOUGH — Want to get an in-depth look at what it’s like to be a police officer?
The Henry County Police Department is taking applications for its bi-annual Citizens Police Academy. Classes will be held March 8-May 17 every Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m.
Participants will learn topics such as crime prevention, community based policing, drugs, gangs, DUI, traffic enforcement, investigations, the use of force model, firearms safety and the law. The class will include a tour of the Henry County Jail.
County officials said the goal of the academy is to help residents better understand police work in their community and to develop stronger ties between the community and the police department.
Entrance requirements are: minimum age of 21; live or work in Henry County; no prior felony arrests or crimes of moral turpitude; and no misdemeanor arrests within six months of applying.
Those wishing to take part in the Citizens Police Academy must fill out an application and background consent form and submit in person or mail to the Henry County Police Department, 108 S. Zack Hinton Parkway in McDonough. Applications must be submitted by Feb. 17.
Enrollment is limited and candidates will be notified.
Applications can be obtained by visiting http://www.co.henry.ga.us/portals/0/Police/pdf/CitizensPoliceAcademy-Application.pdf.
For more information, call Joni Miller with the Uniform Patrol Division at 770-288-8285 or email jmiller@co.henry.ga.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.