McDONOUGH – The Henry County Police Department is one of 21 law enforcement agencies in the state to receive a grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety for local DUI enforcement.
Referred to as a H.E.A.T. grant, Henry County Police Department’s award totals $134,066.72.
The goal of the H.E.A.T. program is to combat crashes, injuries and fatalities caused by impaired driving and speeding, while also increasing seat belt use and educating the public about traffic safety and the dangers of DUI.
The Henry County Police Department H.E.A.T Unit will use the grant from GOHS to develop and implement strategies to reduce local traffic crashes due to aggressive and dangerous driving behaviors.
“With the increase in the number of persons killed in traffic crashes in Georgia and across the nation over the last year, the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety is working with partners like Henry County Police Department to implement programs designed to stop the risky driving behaviors that are contributing to a majority of our serious-injury and fatality crashes,” Allen Poole, director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety said. “Many of the fatal traffic crashes on our roads are preventable, and we will continue to work with our educational and enforcement partners to develop programs and initiatives that are designed to get Georgia to our goal of zero traffic deaths.”
H.E.A.T. grants fund specialized traffic enforcement units in counties throughout the state. The program was designed to assist Georgia jurisdictions with the highest rates of traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities with grants awarded based on impaired driving and speeding data.
“The Henry County Police Department is once again pleased to announce our partnership with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and other Local Law Enforcement agencies in our continuing effort to save lives and reduce injuries and fatalities on Henry County and Georgia highways,” Henry County Police Chief Mark Amerman said.
As law enforcement partners in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over DUI campaign and the Click It Or Ticket seat belt campaigns, the Henry County Police Department will also conduct mobilizations throughout the year in coordination with GOHS’s year-round waves of high visibility patrols, multi-jurisdictional road checks and sobriety checkpoints.
For more information about the H.E.A.T. program or any other GOHS campaign, visit www.gahighwaysafety.org or call 404-656-6996.
