McDONOUGH — Henry County residents now have an opportunity to directly impact the Police Department’s ability to solve crimes in their neighborhoods.
The Henry County Police Department has created a Camera Registry Program, which allows residents and businesses to register their security cameras with the department.
If a crime occurs near the location of a camera, the owner will receive an alert from the Police Department asking for camera footage. Residents can text or email the video.
Department officials said the program, called Fusus, allows officers and detectives to get information faster.
As part of the new program, HCPD opened a Real Time Crime Center at the Emergency Operations Center. In the center, the department will track calls through the county allowing for “advanced detection, rapid communication and efficient response,” county officials said during the ribbon cutting Monday, March 7.
Captain Randy Lee said the center’s goal is to put as much information in the hands of police officers as soon as possible.
“This could save lives in many situations, especially those involving an active shooter or an ongoing active investigation,” he said.
The idea, according to Deputy Chief Mike Ireland, was developed by Chief Mark Amerman.
“Thank you to the chair, county manager and facilities maintenance for being a big help to make this happen,” Ireland said during the ribbon cutting. “The Real Time Crime Center is the chief’s baby, and we’re glad the idea has come into fruition.”
Registering a camera does not mean HCPD will have access to the camera and the information will be not shared with anyone else. Camera registration is free. To participate, visit https://henrycountypd.fususregistry.com/.
