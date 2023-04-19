Henry County Police Department offering Women's Self Defense Class

The Henry County Police Department is offering a Women’s Self Defense class in May.
The class is scheduled for May 18 and 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. each day.
...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR Wednesday April 19... The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for Wednesday April 19. Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit prolonged outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early evening when ozone concentrations are highest. For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit http://airnow.gov.
The Henry County Police Department is offering a Women’s Self Defense class in May.
The class is scheduled for May 18 and 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. each day.
It’s is a comprehensive course that begins with classroom instruction in risk awareness, risk reduction, crime prevention strategies, and defensive concepts followed by hands-on training in physical defense techniques.
“Class instruction and demonstrations will allow you to decrease your vulnerability, and give you a new sense of confidence and personal power,” a statement from the Henry PD read.
Class activities and discussions are designed to help women identify their risks, evaluate their strengths, and explore their options for dealing with the threat of sexual violence.
Space is limited and you will be notified if you have been accepted for the class.
For information, applications and background consent forms, visit https://www.co.henry.ga.us/Departments/Public-Safety-Emergency-Services/Police-Department/ and look under Women’s Self Defense.
For more information, email ace@co.henry.ga.us.
Scenes from Union Grove and Northgate in the state girls soccer playoffs. (Photos: Toni Lee) Click for more.PHOTOS: Union Grove vs. Northgate Girls Soccer, Class AAAAA State Playoffs, Second Round
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Here are the Top 5 contenders to win the Masters Tournament this year. Do you think it will be one of the Top 5 golfers or someone else?
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.