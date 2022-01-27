HAMPTON — Henry County police are investigating the homicide of a man found on the side of Lower Woolsey Road in Hampton on Jan. 21.
The victim has been identified as Derrick Quinere Wilson.
Police said a black old model Chevy Silverado was seen fleeing from the scene.
If anyone has information regarding the identity of the person(s) inside the black Chevy Silverado, or the circumstances leading up to the death of the victim, they are asked to call Detective Barefoot at 770-288-8278, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.
