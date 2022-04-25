McDONOUGH — K9 Ronnie with the Henry County Police Department is the latest K9 officer in the state to receive a heat alarm from the Georgia Police K9 Foundation. K9 Ronnie also receive an American Aluminum kennel insert that will keep him safe and secure in his mobile office. The equipment donated for K9 Ronnie is valued at $3,200. In total, the foundation has presented 137 protective vests and 58 heat alarms to K9 officers in the state.
"Our organization is happy to assist K9 units across the state of Georgia in numerous capacities," said Kyle Briley, president and founder of Georgia Police K9 Foundation. "The K9 team at the Henry County Police Department was in need of a kennel insert, and we were more than willing to help them. The kennel insert is a transport area that allows the K9 to be safe while working and serving the citizens of their community. Most kennel inserts take up the area of where a back seat area in a vehicle is located, giving the K9 plenty of room to be comfortable and protect them in many situations. The heat alarm is a temperature monitoring system that is critical to have in case the interior of the vehicle becomes too hot for the K9. If it becomes too hot in the interior of the vehicle, the heat alarm system will alert the handler, automatically roll the window down, and activate a window based fan. These heat alarm systems have saved numerous K9 lives. It is an honor to help protect K9 Ronnie and hope he continues to do great things and not have to worry about doing their jobs in the most secure environment possible."
K9 Ronnie, a 3-year-old Belgium Malinois, serves and protects the citizens of Henry County for the mere payment of a reward toy and praise from his handler. Ronnie loves family time and meeting the wonderful people in the community; however, this K9’s all-time favorite activity is playing the game at work as a dual purpose K9.
Georgia Police K9 Foundation (GPK9F) is an all volunteer 501(c)3 non-profit, which helps raise awareness within the state and the local communities of the contributions made by the police K9s and how they save lives to make communities safe. The foundation's goal is to protect Georgia’s four-legged officers by providing them with safety equipment, such as bullet-proof vests, heat alarm systems, and Naloxone (Narcan Kits) in the event a K9 is directly exposed to any opioids during a search and seizure. Once a K9 has retired, the handler will adopt their K9 partner and best friend. In the absence of state or local retirement benefits for the K9s, GPK9F helps provide retirement support (food and medical care) for the retired law enforcement K9s.
Chances are that everyone’s life has been impacted by a K9 in some manner throughout their life and they do not even realize it. Before attending sporting events, concerts, or large functions, explosive detection K9s sweep the areas to ensure a safer environment for those in attendance. K9s are important in communities by locating/detecting illegal narcotics, as well as, engaging in the most dangerous settings, while dealing with some of the most violent offenders.
Anyone interested in volunteering or making a donation to the foundation can contact the foundation through its website at GPK9F.org. Checks can be mailed to: Georgia Police K9 Foundation, 28 East Main St., Statesboro, Georgia 30458.
