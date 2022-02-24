ELLENWOOD — Henry County police are looking for two people who allegedly attempted to steal several items from the Home Depot in Ellenwood on Jan. 25.
The suspects fled the area in a white SUV.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is asked to call Detective M. Sego at 770-288-8263 or the Henry County non-emergency dispatch at 770-957-9121. Tips, photos and videos can be texted to 770-220-7009.
