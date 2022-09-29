100122_HDH_Gross.jpg

Police are looking for this suspect wanted on public indecency charges.

McDONOUGH — Henry County Police are asking for help to identify a man wanted for public indecency.

A male wearing a black shirt and pants with a red jacket visited the River and Roost Restaurant on Sept. 23 where police say he exposed himself while masturbating to a female employee.

