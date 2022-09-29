...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected. Locally higher gusts over 40 mph will be possible.
* WHERE...Much of north and central Georgia, generally along and
south of the I-85 corridor.
* WHEN...Through 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds will likely continue beyond
this evening. The Wind Advisory may be extended overnight and
into Friday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO STRONG WINDS...
Sustained northeast winds of 15 to 25 MPH can be expected along
with gusts of 25 to 35 MPH. Relative Humidities will likely stay
above 25 percent.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Police are looking for this suspect wanted on public indecency charges.
McDONOUGH — Henry County Police are asking for help to identify a man wanted for public indecency.
A male wearing a black shirt and pants with a red jacket visited the River and Roost Restaurant on Sept. 23 where police say he exposed himself while masturbating to a female employee.
He left the restaurant located on Jonesboro Road on foot.
Anyone with information on the identity of the male is asked to call Sgt. Roberts at 770-288-7343 or the Henry County police non-emergency line at 770-957-9121. Residents can also text tips, photos and videos to 770-220-7009.
