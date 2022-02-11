STOCKBRIDGE — Henry County police are looking for three men who allegedly stole items from the Walmart on Hudson Bridge Road in Stockbridge.
Police said the trio committed the offense of felony theft by taking on Jan. 28.
Two of the suspects fled in a white SUV while the third escaped on foot.
Henry police are asking anyone with information on the suspects or the vehicle to call Detective T. Mears at 770-288-8211 or the Henry County non-emergency dispatch at 770-957-9121.
Tips, photos and videos can also be sent via text to 770-220-7009.
