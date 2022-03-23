McDONOUGH — An identity fraud investigation has Henry County police asking for patrons of the Arby’s restaurant on Jonesboro Road to contact them if their credit/debit card has been compromised.
Henry police said former Arby’s employees were stealing customer information and using it at other businesses without customers knowledge or consent.
Public Information Officer Capt. Randy Lee said the fast food restaurant fired the employees and are working with police in the investigation.
Anyone who visited the Arby’s at 1963 Jonesboro Road in McDonough on Jan. 18 or Jan. 19 or around these dates and whose credit or debit card was used is asked to call Detective S. Neary at 770-288-8419 or email sneary@co.henry.ga.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.