STOCKBRIDGE — Henry County police are looking for a man who allegedly scammed a cashier out of more than $1,000 at the Walmart on Hudson Bridge Road.
The suspect is accused of using a fraudulent gift card on Feb. 11 resulting in a Theft by Deception charge.
The man left the store in a black SUV driven by another unidentified person.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call Sgt. N. Roberts at 770-288-7343 or the non-emergency dispatch at 770-957-9121. Residents can also send tips, videos and photos via text to 770-220-7009.
