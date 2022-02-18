STOCKBRIDGE — Henry County police are looking for a man accused of stealing items from the Hudson Bridge Road Walmart.
The suspect is accused of taking two iPads and an Apple watch from the store on Jan. 21.
Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact Detective S. Harlan at 770-288-8494 or the Henry County non-emergency dispatch at 770-957-9121. Residents can also text tips, photos and videos to 770-220-7009.
