McDONOUGH — The Henry County Police Department is offering a Citizen/Police Encounter class.
The class will be held on April 14 at police headquarters in McDonough.
The Citizen/Police Encounters class is designed to encourage safe interactions between police and Henry County residents. Its focus is on teens who have had little to no interaction with law enforcement and encourages parents to have conversations with their children about police encounters.
The program will consist of positive dialogue from both the instructor and the citizens, a PowerPoint presentation, and training scenarios involving the class that would reflect real life police and citizen encounters.
“Based on current events in today’s society and the negative way that law enforcement is portrayed in the media, we feel that it’s important to inform the public that we remain committed to serving the community and our mission has not changed,” HCPD officials said. “This program is helpful as we strive to be as transparent as possible while conducting all of the various interactions that we have with the public.”
Participants are required to complete an application and sign a waiver form. The forms must be submitted in person or mailed to HCPD, 108 S. Zack Hinton Parkway in McDonough. To print the application, visit www.co.henry.ga.us/Portals/0/Police/pdf/Application%20for%20CPE.pdf.
For more information on the Citizen's / Police Encounter Program, please visit our website: www.co.henry.ga.us/Departments/Public-Safety-Emergency-Services/Police-Department.
