...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
McDONOUGH — The Henry County Police Department is holding a two-day Women’s Self Defense Class March 23-24.
The free class will be held at the HCPD headquarters from 6-8 p.m. No men, other than instructors, are permitted to be present during a class. This includes children, husbands and boyfriends who cannot attend or observe the program.
The class, department officials said, will begin in the classroom followed by hands-on training in physical defense techniques.
Applicants must meet the following criteria to participate:
• Minimum age of 17
• Live or work in Henry County
• No prior felony arrests within six months of applying
• No prior felony arrests or crimes of moral turpitude.
Participants will be selected through an application process until the class if full. The remaining names will be placed on a waiting list.
