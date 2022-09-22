McDONOUGH — Henry County Police Department Major Joey Smith has graduated from the 283rd session of the FBI National Academy.
The graduation ceremony took place at the National Academy in Quantico, Va., on Sept. 13.
McDONOUGH — Henry County Police Department Major Joey Smith has graduated from the 283rd session of the FBI National Academy.
The graduation ceremony took place at the National Academy in Quantico, Va., on Sept. 13.
Police Chief Mark Amerman highlighted the significance of Major Smith’s graduation from the academy.
“It’s a big deal in the law enforcement world," he said. "Less than 1% of all police officers in the world get to go to this school.”
Internationally known for its academic excellence, the National Academy offers 10 weeks of advanced communication, leadership and fitness training. The academy enforces strict guidelines for students to enter the program, participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend.
On average, attending officers have at least 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive level positions.
The 283rd session consisted of 235 law enforcement officers from 49 states and the District of Columbia. Furthermore, the class included members of law enforcement agencies from 21 countries, five military organizations and five federal and civilian agencies.
Since the program’s inception in 1935, a total of only 53,671 have graduated. The Academy in Quantico also is where the FBI trains its new special agents and intelligence analysts.
Smith said it was a dream come true to attend the Academy.
“The opportunity to represent the Henry County Police Department at the FBI National Academy was a dream come true for me, and it was an honor to be nominated by Chief Amerman,” Smith said.
Smith is a native of Henry County and a 28-year veteran of the Henry County Police Department.
These dogs are up for adoption in Henry County. Click for more.
Education reporter Heather Middleton joined the for the Clayton News and Henry Herald in 2002.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect opinions of respondents.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.