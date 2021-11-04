McDONOUGH — A Henry County police officer has been shot and police are looking for the suspect.
According to Henry County officials, the officer was responding to a domestic call at 6 p.m. in McDonough when Jordan Jackson, 22, allegedly shot the officer before fleeing in a 2016 white Honda Civic with Georgia license place RXF0384.
The police officer’s name has not yet been released, but officials say he is in critical but stable condition
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jackson should call Detective Hansrote at 470-454-7623 or the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121.
