McDONOUGH — The Henry County Police Department received approval Tuesday, March 1, from the Board of Commissioners to swap assets with the Butts County Sheriff’s Office.
In exchange for a 2018 Dodge Charger, HCPD will receive a fully equipped 2106 Ford F-150 FX4 truck and three rifles.
The Police Department received the civilian vehicle as a result of asset forfeiture.
A reason for the trade was not provided.
The Henry BOC also consented to the HCPDs request to purchase 20 flash hiders which help to eliminate muzzle flash, and 20 rails or mounting brackets.
The accessories will be used for the HCPD SWAT team’s 20 small short barrel rifles. The total cost of the purchase is $16,980.
The department intends to surplus 15 machine guns, 24 shotguns and 17,000 rounds of ammunition with Quiet Riot Firearms for a trade-in value of $21,500.
As a result, HCPD will have a credit of $4,520. Police Chief Mark Amerman said he intends to purchase two breaching shotguns and two less lethal shotguns with the surplus funds.
Both requests appeared on the BOC consent agenda which was unanimously approved during the board’s March 1 meeting.
