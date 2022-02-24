STOCKBRIDGE — Henry County police are asking for the community’s help to identify two suspects accused of stealing 13 guns from Ed’s Pawn Shop in Stockbridge on Feb. 22.
The alleged thieves were seen fleeing from the scene in an older model Toyota sedan with gold accents, police said.
Anyone who information on their identity is asked to call Detective P. Gomes at 770-288-8256 or the Henry County non-emergency dispatch at 770-957-9121. Residents can also text tips, photos and videos to 770-220-7009.
