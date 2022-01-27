McDONOUGH — Henry County police are looking for two men accused of stealing a portable generator from a home on Clearview Circle in McDonough on Jan. 25.
The suspects were last seen leaving the area in a dark blue older model Hyundai SUV with a temporary tag.
Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Sgt. N. Roberts at 770-288-7343, the Henry County non-emergency dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.
