ELLENWOOD — Employees at the Ellenwood Home Depot were able to stop a thief before he took off with $5,300 worth of merchandise. Henry County police are trying to identify the would-be shoplifter.
Police report a white male dressed in a blue shirt, black shorts and black hat wearing a black face mask attempted to get away with flooring and power tools on Aug. 5. He was stopped by loss prevention personnel after showing a clerk a sheet of paper indicating he was picking up a curbside order.
The items were recovered before the man left in a four-door silver Mercedes.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call Sgt. Roberts at 770-288-7343 or the non-emergency dispatch at 770-957-9121. Residents can also text tips, photos or videos to 770-220-7009.
