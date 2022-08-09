081322_HDH_Thief.jpg

Henry County police are looking for a man who attempted to steal $5,300 worth of items from the Ellenwood Home Depot on Aug. 5.

 Special Photo

ELLENWOOD — Employees at the Ellenwood Home Depot were able to stop a thief before he took off with $5,300 worth of merchandise. Henry County police are trying to identify the would-be shoplifter.

Police report a white male dressed in a blue shirt, black shorts and black hat wearing a black face mask attempted to get away with flooring and power tools on Aug. 5. He was stopped by loss prevention personnel after showing a clerk a sheet of paper indicating he was picking up a curbside order.

