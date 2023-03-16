Henry ERAP.png

McDONOUGH — Henry County has been awarded additional funding from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program II.

The county has received $1.43 million to continue offering financial assistance for rent, utilities and security deposits. The program was created in response to the COVID-19 global pandemic. Since its start, Henry County has received approximately $30 million.

