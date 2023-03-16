...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR CENTRAL AND PARTS OF NORTH GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
south to southwest at 6-12 mph.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use
extreme caution.
McDONOUGH — Henry County has been awarded additional funding from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program II.
The county has received $1.43 million to continue offering financial assistance for rent, utilities and security deposits. The program was created in response to the COVID-19 global pandemic. Since its start, Henry County has received approximately $30 million.
The county is currently accepting applications from landlords and tenants. Approved applicants can receive a maximum of 15 months of assistance for rent, rent arrears, security deposits, utilities and utility arrears, internet, water, sewer and trash removal.
Tenants must meet the following criteria:
♦ Reside within Henry County
♦ Meet household income guidelines
♦ One or more individuals in the household has qualified for unemployment benefits or experienced a loss of income as a result of COVID-19.
For a complete list of criteria and documents or to apply for assistance, visit www.henryerap.org.
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?
