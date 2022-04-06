McDONOUGH — Henry County has been approved for an additional $15 million for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
The money will be used to continue to help renters in Henry County who are behind up to 12 months in payments and up to three months in future payments. Funding can also be used for past due utility bills.
Financial Services Director David Smith said the county was approved for the additional funds based on its previous success distributing $6.3 million to residents during the pandemic.
The county used a third party contractor, Georgia Micro Enterprise Network, to allocate all monies within six months.
Smith said the county did better time wise than the state in dispersing funds.
“The Department of Treasury said let’s give them a bit more money to help their community. The feds said we have demonstrated the ability to run this program,” Smith said. “We became eligible (for the $15 million) due to GMEN efforts.”
The money must be spent by December 2022, though, Smith said he has applied for an extension in the event the county needs more distribution time.
The resolution to accept the funds and approval of a second amendment to the GMEN contract were unanimously approved by the Board of Commissioners Tuesday.
For more information on the ERAP program or to apply for assistance, visit www.henryerap.org.
