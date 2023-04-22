Henry County receives more COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program money

In its regular meeting Tuesday, April 18, the Henry County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved an agreement to accept more than $1.4 million in COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program money.
The agreement is with the Georgia Micro Enterprise Network Inc., the program administrator.
Henry County previously received $15 million, and in February 2023, qualified for an another $1,434,059 to help eligible renters.
ERAP is a stop-gap program to help families stay in their homes and for landlords to be able to collect rent and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
To be eligible to receive help through program, applicants would need to meet the following criteria:
1. Place of residence must be within Henry County.
2. Place of residence must be a rental property, single or multi-family unit or mobile home.
3. Applicant must be unable to pay full or portion of current/past due rent and/or utilities as a result of COVID-19 impact since March 13, 2020. COVID-19 impact may include job loss, furlough, increase in medical bills impacting ability to pay rent and utilities; reduced work hours or resignation from employment to care for children in remote learning; loss of work hours due COVID-19 related illness, etc.
4. Applicant must have a current lease and rent bill statement as well as be listed on the lease as an occupant.
5. If applicant receives any other rental subsidy (Rental Choice Voucher, Family Unification Voucher, VASH, Mainstream Voucher, Project-based Section 8, Public Rental, HOME Tenant Based Rental Assistance, Continuum of Care, etc.) funds can only cover the tenant current/past due payment portion to avoid duplication of federal funds.
6. Applicant must not exceed 80% of the Atlanta/Sandy-Springs Metropolitan Statistical Area Family Median Monthly Income Limits.
In other action during Tuesday's meeting:
— Commissioners voted 3-2 to update the Unified Land Development Code regarding new standalone car washes. One of the requirements of the new code is there must be at least a 1-mile radius between car washes.
Dee Anglyn, Vivan Thomas, and Carlotta Harrell voted for the update while Kevin Lewis and Johnny Wilson voted against.
— Commissioners voted unanimously to make changes in the projects funded through Community Development Block Grant program. There is a total of $622,821.37 and the following projects were deleted — Code Enforcement-Clearance & Demolition, City of McDonough-Public Infrastructure Improvements, Housing Authority of the City of Hampton-Public Housing Modernization, Greenview-Public Infrastructure Improvements. The following projects were increased — City of Hampton-West Main Street Improvements ($255,000), city of Stockbridge-Smith Barnes Water & Sewer ($200,000), and Henry County-Housing Rehabilitation ($167,821.37).
Also included in the vote was the deletion of $522,877 fiscal year 2022 HOME funds because HUD deemed Henry County ineligible for the funding. The county can reapply for funding.
— The county commission voted unanimously for a $212,798 contract with GameTime for improvements to Mickie D. Cochran Park and a change order for $75,898 with DAF concrete for a sidewalk project at North Ola Park. Both projects are paid for through SPLOST money.
— The county commission unanimously approved a contract with Spalding County for three inmate details to help the Henry County Stormwater and Community Service departments with maintenance projects.
— Commissioners unanimously approved a state contract with Byteworks for a refresh of software and hardware for the county's VOIP phone system. It's a five-year contract with $499,538 the first year and $147,102 the remaining four years.
— Commissioners unanimously approved an extension to an agreement with the Go! Transit Capital Program with the State Road and Tollway Authority to build a Park&Ride facility near I-75 on Jonesboro Road.
