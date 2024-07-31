Henry County Recognized As Age-Friendly Community

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM EDT THURSDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 108.
For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 110 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central and east Georgia. Highest temperatures
expected in east central Georgia.
* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this evening.
For the second Heat Advisory, from 10 AM to 9 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
&&
Henry County was recently honored and accepted as a member of The AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities for its commitment to taking steps in making Henry County more age-friendly under AARP criteria. The AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities serves as a catalyst to educate local leaders and encourage them to implement the types of changes to make communities more livable for people of all ages, particularly senior citizens. Senior Services Director Shawn Norris and staff — pictured with Henry County commissioners — were present to accept the certificate at the Tuesday, July 23 Henry County Board of Commissioners meeting.
