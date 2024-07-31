Henry County Recognized As Age-Friendly Community

Henry County was recently honored and accepted as a member of The AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities for its commitment to taking steps in making Henry County more age-friendly under AARP criteria. The AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities serves as a catalyst to educate local leaders and encourage them to implement the types of changes to make communities more livable for people of all ages, particularly senior citizens. Senior Services Director Shawn Norris and staff — pictured with Henry County commissioners — were present to accept the certificate at the Tuesday, July 23 Henry County Board of Commissioners meeting.

