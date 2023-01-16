McDONOUGH — Crews with the National Weather Service began their assessment Monday morning to classify the tornado that moved through Henry County Thursday.

According to NWS Atlanta, it’s believed the tornado was an EF-0 (65-85 mph) or EF-1 (86-110 mph) and possibly spawned from the EF-3 (136-165 mph) tornado that moved through Griffin.

Recommended for you