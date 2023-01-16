McDONOUGH — Crews with the National Weather Service began their assessment Monday morning to classify the tornado that moved through Henry County Thursday.
According to NWS Atlanta, it’s believed the tornado was an EF-0 (65-85 mph) or EF-1 (86-110 mph) and possibly spawned from the EF-3 (136-165 mph) tornado that moved through Griffin.
Kevin Johnson, deputy director of the Henry County Emergency Management Agency and Homeland Security, said Thursday’s weather event is “easily the largest localized disaster in the last decade.”
In its wake, numerous trees and power lines were knocked down as well as damage to homes, especially in the southern portion of the county. Preliminary estimates indicate 356 homes or businesses suffered damage ranging from minor to major.
However, despite its strength, no fatalities were reported and one injury was sustained when a tree fell on a vehicle, Johnson said.
As of Monday morning, two roads were still closed — Locust Road and Indian Creek Road in Locust Grove.
Johnson said crews from state, county and cities have been working together to remove debris and restore power.
“They’re busting their butts getting everything cleared,” he said.
He asked residents to remain patient, noting it’s going to take time to rebuild.
In the meantime, help is available. Johnson said members of the Georgia and Federal Emergency Management agencies as well as the American Red Cross are providing support to residents.
Additionally, local nonprofits and churches are working to provide items needed to storm victims.
“All are working great together,” Johnson said. “People in Henry County come out when people are in need; reach out to resources that are available to you.”
Henry County government has partnered with the Red Cross to open a shelter at the Locust Grove Recreation Center, 10 Cleveland St. in Locust Grove. The shelter is offering mobile showers, bathrooms, washers and dryers for those that need them. Verizon’s Disaster Response team has also been secured to provide a Wireless Emergency Communication Center that will support additional Wi-Fi and charging stations.
For those who need a hot meal, the Salvation Army has established a mobile kitchen for the Indian Creek Mobile Home Community for up to two meals per day for those with no power due to the inclement weather.
To report damage or for more information, call the Henry County Emergency Management Agency at 770-288-7894.
Millennials make up a large portion of the workforce in the United States, but different states provide different opportunities. With data as recent as 2016, Stacker compiles a ranking of the worst to best states for millennials to work in. Click for more.How much millennials make in each state