McDONOUGH — The Henry County Republican Party has announced the opening of its headquarters at 1365 McDonough Pkwy. in the Parkway Plaza Center in McDonough.
The hours of operation are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The headquarters will be closed Wednesday and Sunday.
To celebrate its new headquarters, the Henry Republican Party will hold a grand opening/meet and greet event on Saturday, May 14 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Food and refreshments will be served. The community is invited to stop in and visit. Candidate literature and signs will be available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.