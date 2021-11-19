McDONOUGH — Henry County Commission Chair Carlotta Harrell issued an Order Rescinding the Declaration of State of Local Emergency that was originally put in place on Aug. 3 and clarified on Aug. 17, and then extended on Sept. 21, 2021. The latest action came during the Nov. 16 Commission meeting.
Masks are longer required to be worn in county facilities for those who are fully vaccinated and the lifted restrictions also relax the social distancing requirements, although the county still encourages social distancing where feasible. The limits on the number of people gathering for county events and on county property has also been lifted.
Masks however are optional for those who prefer to wear them and temperature screenings are still required for those entering county facilities. Unvaccinated individuals are required to wear face coverings while in county facilities.
Please note that face coverings are required while traveling on any public transportation – such as Henry County Transit or Senior Services buses and vans, per the federal mandate, which runs through Jan. 18, 2022.
The original Declaration of State of Local Emergency, and the clarification and extension came as a result of rising positive COVID-19 cases in the county. As those numbers have stabilized, the latest action of rescinding the declaration was taken.
To read the most recent declaration, visit www.co.henry.ga.us.
