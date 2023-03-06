McDONOUGH — Fishing season is open in Henry County.
The Henry County Water Authority’s reservoirs are open to anglers through Nov. 29.
Reservoirs Tussahaw and Upper Towaliga are open Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. In addition, they will be open on the following holidays:
♦ Memorial Day, May 29
♦ Father’s Day, June 18
♦ Independence Day, July 4
♦ Labor Day, Sept. 4
During April and May, the HCWA will open the Gardner (Indian Creek) Reservoir for residents on Saturdays and Sundays only.
Boats with gas-powered engines are not permitted on these reservoirs, but boats with trolling motors, canoes and kayaks are welcome, in addition to the public being able to fish from the banks.
Access to the Tussahaw Reservoir is located at the end of Collins Way, from Peeksville Road. There is no public access to the reservoir at the Tussahaw Water Treatment Plant. In addition to a boat ramp, Tussahaw Island features a dock with accommodations for citizens with disabilities, as well as a walking trail and outdoor pavilion.
The public can access the Upper Towaliga Reservoir boat ramp at 350 Hunter Road, off Weems Road, from Hampton-Locust Grove Road.
To fish, residents must live in Henry County and purchase a reservoir use permit at the authority’s headquarters, 1695 Ga. Highway west in McDonough from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. a Georgia Fishing License is also required.
HCWA Reservoir Use Permits are $45 (or $25 for citizens with disabilities, senior citizens, or active-duty military and veterans), and permits are valid for an entire calendar year from the date of purchase. Permits allow for a guest to be admitted for free.
For more information, visit www.hcwa.com.
