McDONOUGH — Henry County residents have one more opportunity to voice their opinion on the fiscal year 2023 millage rate.
The current millage rate of 12.733 is expected to remain the same as last year. However, because the county’s tax digest has increased by 13.38% property, owners will Pay more in taxes in fiscal year 2023. The county is projected to collected $27 million more in taxes as compared to 2022.
During the first two meetings held July 19, some residents requested the Board of Commissioners consider rolling back the millage rate. Doing so will keep tax rates similar to those in fiscal year 2022.
Homeowner John Blue said in five years his property value has gone up $200,000. He suggested the county should be looking to reduce the budget by looking “deeper and not have frivolous spending.”
Retiree Joseph Brown said he’s on a fixed income and asked the board to consider citizens and what they’re already paying for.
“Home maintenance, things of that sort,” he said. “Something things have to give.”
McDonough resident Don Dunlap requested the BOC roll back the rate so residents don’t have “a dramatic increase in our taxes, at least in the short term.”
He suggested the board wait until next year after inflation has been tamped down.
“Food, energy and house; those are the three things our lowest income citizens are going to be most affected by,” he said.
Two residents during the evening hearing were in favor of keeping the millage rate the same.
“I ask for a steady hand,” said Stockbridge resident Tim Callahan. “The rollback will be detrimental to the budget.”
Jamal Avery agreed with keeping the millage rate at 12.733 mills. He said a rollback would be more impactful for larger industries.
Finance Director David Smith noted that industrial corporations make up 17% of the tax digest, stating they would most benefit from a lower millage rate.
When questioned by Commissioner Dee Clemmons about the impact a rollback would have on the 2023 fiscal year budget, Smith said fewer public safety positions would be funded.
The fiscal year 2023 adopted budget includes 25 additional fire department personnel, two emergency management agency specialists, 22 in the E911 department and 19 in the Henry County Police Department. The budget also funds employee pay raises and benefits coverage.
The BOC is expected to adopted the final millage rate following the third hearing on July 26. The public hearing begins at 9:30 a.m. and will be held at the Henry County Administration Building, 140 Henry Pkwy.
