072322_HDH_MillageRate.jpg

Henry County Tax Commissioner Michael Harris discusses the millage rate with the Board of Commission on July 19.

 Special Photo

McDONOUGH — Henry County residents have one more opportunity to voice their opinion on the fiscal year 2023 millage rate.

The current millage rate of 12.733 is expected to remain the same as last year. However, because the county’s tax digest has increased by 13.38% property, owners will Pay more in taxes in fiscal year 2023. The county is projected to collected $27 million more in taxes as compared to 2022.

