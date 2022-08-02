McDONOUGH — The Rotary Club of Henry County is collecting gently used home medical equipment on behalf of Friends of Disabled Adults and Children.
The nonprofit collects, repairs and provides medical equipment such as wheelchairs, walkers and specialized beds. The items are then provided to those in need at no cost.
The following items are needed:
• Children’s adaptive equipment
• Other assistive technology
• Manual and electric wheelchairs
• Hospital beds and similar items
To arrange for a pickup of larger items, call 770-491-9014, ext. 114 by Aug. 18.
For more information, call Rick Perry at 954-540-6237.
