McDONOUGH — The Rotary Club of Henry County is collecting gently used home medical equipment on behalf of Friends of Disabled Adults and Children.

The nonprofit collects, repairs and provides medical equipment such as wheelchairs, walkers and specialized beds. The items are then provided to those in need at no cost.

