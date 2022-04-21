McDONOUGH — More than just Henry County teachers will see a bonus in their paycheck this month.
On Tuesday, the Henry County school board voted to approve a one-time $1,000 bonus for substitutes in teaching, transportation and nutrition.
To be eligible, subs, part or full time, must have worked at least the equivalent 60 days from the start of the school year through April 15.
All Henry County teachers, full and part time, will receive a $2,000 one-time supplement per legislation signed earlier this month by Gov. Brian Kemp.
Chief Financial Officer Shankia Clay said the bonus is the district’s way of recognizing that the school year would not have been possible without the help of substitutes.
Active retired teachers will receive a $980 bonus, per the Teacher Retirement Salary guidelines.
All Board of Education members were supportive of the measure.
Sophe Pope said she is grateful the board shares the priority of recognizing employees beyond what Kemp stipulated.
“I’m grateful, and I hope our employees are too,” she said.
Board Chair Holly Cobb, too, said she looked forward to supporting the proposal.
The total cost to provide the bonus is $12.3 million, with $8.1 million coming from the state to cover the governor’s order. The remaining $4.2 million will be paid for using the district’s general fund — $3.7 million from general fund and $500,000 from special revenue funds.
The bonuses will be part of the April 29 employee paycheck.
