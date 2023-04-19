...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Wednesday April 19...
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for
Wednesday April 19.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be
unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to
ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit
prolonged outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early
evening when ozone concentrations are highest.
For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.
Weather Alert
...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be SSE
for Central Georgia to SSW for Northern Georgia at 5 to 10 MPH
during the afternoon.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Mcdonough — In its regular meeting Monday, April 17, the Henry County Board of Education unanimously approved its 2023-24 Code of Conduct.
The Code of Conduct covers a wide range of topics, but the main topic of concern with administration, school system staff, teachers, parents and students is school safety and security.
The updated code increases disciplinary action on a number of safety and security topics.
The school system is also having Safety and Security Community Conversations, with the next session planned for Tuesday, April 25 at 6 p.m. at the Henry Learning and Support Center.
In a Monday work session, school board member Makenzie McDaniel said one comment he received was that some teachers are afraid to go to school.
"We cannot allow that here in Henry County," he said and added that "if students are fighting, they've got to go. We cannot tolerate that."
In describing comments and feedback on the code of conduct and concern for safety, school board chair Annette Edwards said "it was alarming to hear. We have to protect our employees."
During the regular school board meeting Monday, three community members spoke to the board about school safety.
Kimberly McDonald is a former teacher in the school system. She said she was leaving the county and was concerned about safety "across the board."
"I worry about people who don't have a voice... who don't know what's going on in these schools, because it's bad," she said.
Monica Green is an educator and parent of three children who graduated from the Henry school system.
"I honestly have to say that I am glad that my children are out of the school system right now," she said, adding that more needs to be done about bullying and harassment.
Dr. Deborah Sykes also addressed the board with concerns about bullying and harassment.
"Are we holding every student accountable to the same level?" she said. "Students shouldn't be having to come to school in fear of being violated, of being jumped, and they should not have to resort to violence to protect themselves."
Sykes also asked the school about updates on the School Resource Officer program and other updates about school safety.
"My sincere concern is that we are getting ready to have a child... a death in our school system," she said. "That's concerning because whose child will it be?"
McDaniel said school safety is a community effort — calling for parents, community members and civic organizations to give their input and help.
"Don't give up on us," he said. "There's so much that needs to be done — and it will be done. It takes all of us to do what's right. We need everyone at the table because we cannot carry this load by ourselves."
