McDONOUGH — The Georgia Department of Education has announced the state’s Opportunity Grants recipients.
The funds were dispersed among 12 different types of grants.
In Henry County, the monies will support world languages, fine arts, physical education, summer learning, advanced placements and accelerated learning.
The following Henry schools have been awarded a grant.
• Fine Arts Consumables and Equipment Grant
— Academy for Advanced Studies - $2,753
— Dutchtown Elementary - $5,991
— Hampton Elementary - $2,765
— Ola High School - $2,905
— Timber Ridge Elementary - $1,735
— Union Grove High School - $3,000
— Union Grove Middle - $2,564
• Physical Education Project Grant
— Hampton Elementary - $5,000
• Student Fitness Education Program and Equipment (STEP) Grant
— Fairview Elementary - $2,000
The grants have been funded through the American Rescue Act Plan.
