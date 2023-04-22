...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR PARTS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
northwest at 10 to 15 MPH.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
McDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Education is scheduled to approve its final 2023-24 budget on May 8. The budget includes pay increases and the hiring of more teachers.
The school board tentatively approved the budget Monday, April 17. The school board plans to approve the final budget at its May 8 meeting at 7 p.m.
The budget calls for a $3,500 increase for certified staff and $1,500 for classified staff. The budget includes net increases of $2 per hour for bus drivers, $1.50 for parapros and clinic aides and $1.38 for nutrition assistants.
“I’m very happy we’re going to be able to do that (to give the pay raises),” school board member Holly Cobb said in a Tuesday work session.
As the system continues to grow, 45 more teachers and 11 more assistant principals will be added, according to the budget documents.
The school system is expecting to pay about $22.2 million for the new employee share of the State Health Benefit Plan. Under new state mandates, the cost for the school system’s share of health insurance is going up. Costs increased from $945 per month per employee to $1,580 per employee.
The state pays the certified employee’s share but local systems pay for classified employees.
General Fund revenues are expected to be $517.96 million — an increase of about $75.5 million over last year. Expenditures are expected to come in at about $510.19 million.
According to the school system, about $11,677 will be spent per student. Enrollment is projected to be at nearly 44,000 students for next school year.
“I’m super excited to support this,” school board member Sophe Pope said about the budget. “I believe this budget will enhance the experience of every child so I’m so grateful for that.”
A breakdown of the projected general fund budget expenditures (numbers have been rounded up):
Instruction: $336.20 million
Pupil services: $24.55 million.
Improvement of instruction: $15.27 million.
Instruction staff training: $581,000.
Educational media: $8 million.
School administration: $39.28 million.
Business services: $2.5 million.
Maintenance and operation: $46 million.
Student transportation: $4.8 million.
Other support services: $2.65 million.
Other fund expenditures (Special Revenue Fund, Capital Projects Fund, and Debt Services Fund) are expected to be at $202.1 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.