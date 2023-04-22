McDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Education is scheduled to approve its final 2023-24 budget on May 8. The budget includes pay increases and the hiring of more teachers.

The school board tentatively approved the budget Monday, April 17. The school board plans to approve the final budget at its May 8 meeting at 7 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.